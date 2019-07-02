Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 23-30.

• Aphelia Houston, 38; 610 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Kenneth Goodwin, 22; 1917 Nelson Bend Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and license plate lights.

• Earlansia Thomas, 46; 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace (general).

• Belinda Jones, 51; 3501 Bonaire Drive, Apt 228, Monroe; theft less than $300.

• Johnathan Guice, 19; 905 MLK Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Heather Gardner, 41; 271 Phillips Road, West Monroe; disturbing the peace (general).

• John Sanderson, 33; 310 Ivys Lane, Columbia; driving under suspension.

• James Booker, 38; 113 Moore St., Rayville; theft less than $300.

• One juvenile was charged with displaying a firearm.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 22 traffic citations this week. That number includes 13 for speeding and one each for running a red light, no seat belt, tail lights (two required), no proof of insurance, wrong way on a one-way St., expired motor vehicle inspection (more than six months), expired driver’s license (more than six months), failure to secure registration and failure to carry registration.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville. One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” the chief said.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering them, harassing them, or doing bodily harm to them. Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal and physical altercations.

“There is a verse in the Bible that specifically admonishes us to be kind to one another. That’s a good creed to live by,” the chief said.

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson wishes all citizens of Rayville a happy and safe 4th of July celebration.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.