Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 17-23.

• Jonte Stevens, 23; 1950 Hope St., Apt. 3B, Vicksburg, MS; accessory to theft and convicted felon with a firearm.

• Sky Williams, 19; 1422 Oakland St., Vicksburg, MS; theft greater than $500, monetary instrument abuse, aggravated flight and accessory to theft.

• Cedric Johnson, 21; 1421 High St., Vicksburg, MS; aggravated flight and accessory to theft.

• Chaletta Harris, 45; 117 B North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

• Moneke Murphy, 25; 316 Russell St., Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

• Sonnie West, 30; 415 Linda St., Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

• Jinesia Spruill, 18; 1414 Parker Road, Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Malik Williams, 36; 205 Chatam St., Delhi; driving under suspension and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Kahmod Naylor, 22; 316 Russell St., Rayville; no driver’s license and speeding.

• Takeyla Barker, 19; 420 Scott St., Rayville; remaining after being forbidden.

• Cebari McGarr, 25; 110 Ruth St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes seven for speeding and one each for expired motor vehicle inspection (more than six months), no seat belt and running a stop sign.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville that we as a community must all work together to maintain the peace and safety of our town.

“It is your responsibility to abide by the laws and ordinances that are in place to govern citizens. It is my responsibility to deal with criminal activity and any behavior that disturbs the peace of Rayville or endangers the citizens,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that his officers are diligent about listening for loud music, watching for fights, and dealing with all minor incidents that could escalate into something major.

Chief Robinson wishes all citizens of Rayville a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration.

“Every year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of our nation and our freedom,” the chief said. “The word ‘freedom’ also indicates a reasonable expectation of freedom from fear, the right to be safe in our homes and in our communities.”

Chief Robinson advised that his primary goal is to maintain that freedom in Rayville and protect the homes and businesses in this community from those who are intent on criminal activities.

Chief Robinson would like to caution all citizens to be careful when using fireworks during your celebration of the holiday.

“An adult should supervise all use of fireworks. Make sure to use your fireworks in a clear area and do not shoot them towards people, vehicles, or buildings,” he said.

Chief would also like to remind citizens that fireworks may not be used after curfew which is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens that he has an open door policy and encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St., or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.