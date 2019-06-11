Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 3-9.

• John Walker, 25; 501 Spruce St., Rayville; simple battery and damage to property.

• Purvis Means, 56; 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; criminal trespassing.

• Walter Swane, 52; 7451 St. Bernard Hwy, Arabia; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 4 traffic citations this week. That number includes two for failure to yield and one each for expired tags and tail lights.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville. One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” the chief said.

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested. Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.