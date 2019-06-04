Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 26 through June 7.

• Shane Martin, 31; 2105 Canal St., Violet; no driver’s license.

• Jessica Henson, 24; 1887 Hwy 139, Rayville; driving under suspension and no license plate.

• Casi Blaylock, 41, 138 Bogzack St., Epps; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• One juvenile was charged with simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 15 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding, two for failure to yield with an accident and one each for careless operation, brake lights, failure to obey a traffic control, license plate lights and expired driver’s license (over six months).

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised “When you get a traffic ticket that is considered a moving violation, which affects your driving record as well as your insurance, whether it be by my officers or any other law enforcement agency. So as you travel, please, do the speed limit. If you do the speed limit, you stand a chance of not receiving a ticket or having a crash.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.