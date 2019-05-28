Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 20-26.

• Benjamin Fleming, 23; 13 South Brent St., Hattiesburg, Miss.; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Indoneisha Johnson, 27; 214A Coenen Drive, Rayville; aggravated battery.

• Kayla Mack, 19; 104 Franklin St.t, Rayville; harassment.

• David Smith, 29; 11770 Kiwi Drive, Mer Rouge; criminal mischief.

• Khy Smith, 33; 201 Meadowlark St., Rayville; failure to appear on displaying a weapon.

• John Thornton, 47; 114B North Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear on damage to property greater than $100 and failure to appear on resisting arrest.

• Roderick White, 32; 112 Alabama St., Rayville; two counts of failure to appear on simple battery, failure to appear on no driver’s license, failure to appear on open container, battery of a dating partner and disobedience to a police officer.

• One juvenile was arrested this week and charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, unsafe vehicle, failure to yield, expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance and expired registration.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that it is very important to be in court if you are scheduled to appear.

“Whether you have been scheduled to appear in court on a traffic citation or as the victim, witness or suspect of a crime, if you’ve been scheduled to appear in court, it’s mandatory to appear,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that failure to appear in court as scheduled will result in a bench warrant being issued for your arrest.

“If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated,” the chief said. “You will also accrue additional fines.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or to call 318-728-4431 if you need his help in any way.