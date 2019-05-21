Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 12-19.

• Bryant Nash, 40; 504 Foster St., Rayville; loitering, disobedience to a police officer and public intimidation.

• Allen Taylor, 29; 714 Drago St., West Monroe; open container, speeding and driving under suspension.

• William Walker, 41; 783 Overland Stage Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and license plate light.

• Renada Miller, 37; 122 Miller Road, Delhi; monetary instrument abuse (5 counts) and theft.

• Jeffery Smith, 33; 14 Pear Tree, Rayville; no driver’s license and speeding.

• Zavia Bryant, 21 ; 210 Meadowlark St., Rayville; driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

• Simmie Stroud, 27; 207 May St., Delhi; disturbing the peace (general)

• Tiffany Hawkins, 30; 313 Francis St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Charlotte Thomas, 51; 98 Sugar Hill Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Paul Newton, 48; 184 Hendrix Road, Rayville; possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sammy Hunter,38; 307 Jones St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes 10 for speeding, three for running a stop sign and one each for no driver’s license, no child restraints, unsafe vehicle, failure to signal turn, failure to yield with an accident, brake lights, license plate lights, expired license plate, expired motor vehicle inspection (over six months), improper lane change with accident, improper turn and impeding traffic flow.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or an arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist, or give false information to the officer, those actions could result in criminal charges, fines and possibly even incarceration,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that encounters with law officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with them while they are questioning you.

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists of the importance of keeping their vehicle documentation up-to-date.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 318-728-441 if you need his help in any way.