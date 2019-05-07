Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 28 through May 5.

• Darvin Rieger, 73; 3566 Hwy 80, Rayville; obscenity.

• Amyia Otis, 18; 3717 Coranunont St., Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Tanesha Cowart, 38; 610 Foster St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Talerica Cowart, 19; 610 Foster St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Tessa Gianfala, 32; 136 Chachere Road, Church Point; driving under suspension and monetary instrument abuse.

• William Walton, 32; 136 Chachere Road, Church Point; monetary instrument abuse.

Indaneisha Johnson, 27; 214-A Coenen Drive, Rayville; harassment (two counts).

• Mark Conner, 34; Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk and failure to appear on a charge of open container.

• Alicia Lawrence, 34; 510 Eugene St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting (second offense).

• Nathaniel Smiley, 49; 206 Quail St., Rayville; battery on a police officer and soliciting a juvenile.

• Deondre Plater, 18; 165 Morgan St., Wisner; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Tracy McGraw, 62; 209 Draper St., Rayville; aggravated battery, failure to appear on charge of driving under suspension failure to appear on charges of failure to carry registration.

• Ashley Jackson, 23; 121-B N. Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Cody Russell, 2502 Turner Road, Ethel; battery on a police officer, resisting arrest by flight and attempt to disarm a police officer

• Jerrick Wilson, 43; 504 Holden Circle, Monroe; failure to appear on charges of disturbing the peace (general).

• Frederick Bailey, 34; 316 Russell St., Apt 46, Rayville; battery of a dating partner.

• Tabitha Fritz, 25; 316 Russell St., Apt 46, Rayville; battery of a dating partner.

• Six juveniles were arrested this week. Three were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, two with criminal mischief and one with disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week.

That number includes seven for speeding and one each for littering, no seat belt, running a stop sign, no proof of insurance, careless operation, careless operation with an accident and failure to yield/stop.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville that we as a community must all work together to maintain the peace and safety of our town.

“It is your responsibility to abide by the laws and ordinances that are in place to govern citizens,” he said. “It is my responsibility to deal with criminal activity and/or any behavior that disturbs the peace of Rayville or endangers the citizens.”

Chief Robinson advised that his officers are diligent about listening for loud music, watching for fights, and dealing with all minor incidents that could escalate into something major.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.