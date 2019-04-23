Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 14-21.

• Andrea Adams, 47; 200 Ridgedale Drive, West Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Taylor Wilbanks, 30; 558 Hwy 854, Delhi; driving under suspension.

• Joseph Reed, 54; 201 Meadowlark St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Bobby Martin, 19; 206 Jones St., Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Michelle Reynolds, 43; 212 McConnell Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Gregory Gipson, 26; 500 Spruce St., Rayville; battery of a dating partner.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, one with simple battery and one with theft less than $500.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 18 traffic citations this week. That number includes 11 for speeding and one each for no child restraint, no driver’s license, expired driver’s license, expired motor vehicle inspection, failure to secure registration, careless operation with an accident and following too close with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers and keeping the proper documents up-to-date.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents – driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration. Drive according to the posted speed limit to avoid being ticketed. In addition, if you drive a motor vehicle, you must buckle up,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.