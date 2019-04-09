Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 31 through April 7.

• Duncan Colquitt, 22; 105 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Marquesta Dorsey, 34; 105 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Christopher Williams, 35; 402 Scott St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery.

• Latoya Harris, 32; 106 Loy St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Jamarius Murphy, 26; 142 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Joseph Smith, 40; 109 Brown St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Dacarlus Harris, 36; 104 Love Drive, Monroe; failure to appear on headlights (two required).

• Austin Trent, 23; 1615 Pine St., Chatham; loud music

• Indaneisha Johnson, 27; 214 A Coenen Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting (fourth offense)

• Chelsea Williams, 28; 128 A North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Terry Bishop, 40; 120 Margaret St., Rayville; disobedience to a police officer, resisting arrest, expired drivers license and reckless operation.

• Purvis Means, 56; 315 Blackmon St., Rayville; simple criminal trespass.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week, both for disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 30 traffic citations this week. That number includes 23 for speeding, two each for no proof of insurance and expired tags and one each for no child restraint, careless operation with an accident and following too closely with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that he is very disappointed with the number of fights that the town has had.

“I have said that we have a zero tolerance for fighting in the town of Rayville,” he said. “If you do fight, then you are not going to just walk away without consequences. It is best to avoid confrontation. Walk away and allow my officers to handle it. What message are we sending our youth by doing this? So do not fight! I can say, think before you react because for every action there comes a reaction.”

Chief Robinson asks that all who enter in the weekly reports do everything to keep your records clean.

“If we do what is positive, our records will remain clean,” he said. “Let’s to do what is right, and it won’t cost you in the end. Remember that together we stand but divided we fall.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-4431 if you need help in any way. Remember at Rayville Police Department there is an Open Door Policy, so we welcome you to come by.