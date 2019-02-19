Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 11-17.

• Lakeila Lawson, 32; 56 Magnolia Drive, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Jalexis Ashley, 20; 603 Spruce St., Rayville; battery on a juvenile (warrant).

• Natalya Abrams Srinivasarao, 33; 214 E. Francis St., Rayville; careless operation with an accident.

• Mark Coleman, 52; 220 Russell St., Apt 43, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Michelle Brown, 28; 310 Wood St., Rayville; filing a false report.

• George Counts, 49; 236 Glenda St., Rayville; theft of utilities and damage to property less than $100.

• Darius Kendricks, 24; 54 Cabuck Lane, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with vandalism and two with theft less than $300.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 23 traffic citations this week. That number includes 17 for speeding, two for no seat belt and one each for failure to yield with an accident, expired motor vehicle inspection, expired driver’s license and no driver’s license in possession.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in a house, or in a vehicle – if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. Chief Robinson advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft. The chief also advises to think before you act. If you steal, you will be caught.

Chief Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians.” he said.

He advised Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said. He also advised to always buckle up.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or call 728-4431 if they need help.