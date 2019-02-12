Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Feb. 3-10.

• Derrie Cooks, 48; 305 Rosa St., Rayville; theft.

• Jennifer Smiley, 36; 401 McCaa St., Rayville; simple battery and disturbing the peace (general).

• Jacob Freeland, 22; 224 Robin Hood Lane, Delhi; disturbing the peace (general) and expired motor vehicle inspection (over 6 months).

• LaDasia Jackson, 22; 316 Russell St., Apt 43, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Kendrick Kelly, 38; 309 Ryan Road, open container.

• Carl Huber, 62; 290 South 9th, Ponchatoula; open container.

• Tameka Jones, 32; 910 Louisa St., Apt A, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Carla Rucker, 34; 225 Russell St., Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Ny’Kerria Foster, 20; 207 Russell St., Rayville; harassment (two counts).

• Tom Phillips, 28; 201 Rescue St., Rayville; harassment.

• Orlando Tillman Jr., 40; 505 South Briggs, Oak Grove; disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 42 traffic citations this week. That number includes 25 for speeding, three for expired MVI (over six months), two for no insurance, careless operation and failure to yield and one each for no seat belt, no proof of insurance, no driver’s license, failure to yield with an accident, failure to secure registration, expired license plate and driving under suspension.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs or signals.

“My Officers are out watching traffic,” he said. “You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation.”

Chief Robinson also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

“We’ve had reports of vehicles being spray painted,” he said. “The damages can be costly. I want to commend Sgt. Ellis for his hard work in getting the matter resolved. Sgt. Ellis arrested two juveniles for spray painting vehicles. Parents please talk to your children about doing the right things. People work very hard to purchase vehicles. They should not have suffer from another person’s careless acts.”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call (318) 728-441 if you need his help in any way.