Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 3.

• Clayton Richardson, 29; 130 Legacy Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and resisting by flight.

• Cedrick Lawson, 29; 106 Margaret St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100 and possession of Schedule II.

• Ja’Shawn Neal, 18; 148 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Jerrick Wilson, 43; 504 Holden Circle, Monroe; disturbing the peace general.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. Two were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one was charged with displaying a firearm.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes 18 for speeding and one each for careless operation and unsafe vehicle.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville that we as a community must all work together to maintain the peace and safety of our town.

“It is your responsibility to abide by the laws and ordinances that are in place to govern citizens. It is my responsibility to deal with criminal activity and/or any behavior that disturbs the peace of Rayville or endangers the citizens,” the chief said.

The chief would also like to encourage parents to talk to young people about the importance of keeping their record clean. Having a criminal background makes it difficult to get into good colleges as well as getting good jobs later on in life.

“We want our youth to have the best opportunities to succeed,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need help in any way. Remember at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so he welcomes you to come by.