Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 20-27.

• Terryln Higgins, 52; 705 Spruce St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Casey Sikes, 25; 20 Foster Road, Delhi; theft greater than $300 but less than $500 and possession of Schedule IV drugs, failure to appear for simple battery and failure to appear for disobedience to a police officer.

• Michael Woods, 19; 116 CG Greer Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Byron Rucker, 26; 225 Russell St., Rayville; simple possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, no insurance,

expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and contempt of court.

• Joseph Lena, 41; 155 Hwy 577 S., Delhi; driving under suspension, expired license plate and no insurance.

• One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and simple batter.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week. That number includes 13 for speeding and one for careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

The chief advised that Rayville Police Department officers exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding, especially in residential areas where there are children playing near roadways.

““If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said. ““And as always: Buckle up!”

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.