Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 14-20.

• Cynthia Bridwell, 35; 17 Lynn Cemetary Road, Mangham; Failure to appear for improper tail lights and failure to appear for failure to carry registration.

• Maria Martinez, 53125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity, disobedience to a police officer, two counts simple assault, aggravated assault, cyberstalking, felony damage to property and stalking.

• Chenecquil Robinson, 42; 156 B North Circle Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Crayton Hall, 37; 753 Barefield Road, Rayville; no driver’s license, headlights (two required).

• Steven Webb Jr., 41; 205 Waldorf St., Rayville; aggravated battery-warrant, four counts of domestic abuse child endangerment-warrant, resisting by

flight and battery on a police officer.

• Shunita Johnson, 40; 300 Clara Road, Monroe; disturbing the peace by fighting and criminal trespass.

• Robert Sumblin, 62; 101 Meadowlark St., Rayville; disobedience to a police officer.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of six traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding and one each for failure to yield with an accident and failure to yield.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to emphasise to all citizens the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or an arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist, or give false information to the officer, these actions could result in criminal charges, fines, and possible incarceration,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that encounters with law enforcement officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with officers while in performance of their duties.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” said the chief.

One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering, harassing, or doing bodily harm to them. Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal and physical altercations.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need help in any way. Remember at Rayville Police Department there is an open door policy, so we welcome you to come by.

