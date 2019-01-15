Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 6-13.

• Danielle Johnson, 34; 10 Pear St., Rayville; driving under suspension, speeding (school zone), expired license plate and

expired MVI (over 6 months).

• Cavaxia Reynolds, 20; 210 Himmelberger St., Rayville; simple burglary (five counts).

• D’Vontae Johnson, 23; 300 Clara Drive, Monroe; no driver’s license, no insurance, expired MVI (over 6 months), improper use of temporary plate and contempt of court (simple battery).

• Felicia Parker, 25; 111 Willow Branch, Apt 3 6, West Monroe; disturbing the peace (general).

• Theotis Martinez, 32; 125 Waldorf St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Kayla Mack, 19; 104 Franklin St., Rayville; disobedience to a police officer.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 15 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding, two for failure to secure registration and one each for no insurance, no driver’s license, failure to yield with an accident and improper lance change with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers in the event of a traffic stop or an arrest.

“If you disobey, actively resist, or give false information to the officer, those actions could result in criminal charges, fines, and possibly even incarceration,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that encounters with law officers will go quickly and smoothly if you cooperate with them while they are questioning you.

Chief Robinson is asking all motorist to observe all posted speed limits.

“Speed limits are clearly marked throughout the town, and my officers are on the alert for all traffic violations,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need help in any way.