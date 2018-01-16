Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 7-14.

• Fredrick Wheeler, 41; 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Jamari Walker, 18; 905 Martin Luther King Drive, Rayville; hit and run.

• Terrell Reynolds, 23; 221 Russell St., Rayville; aggravated burglary and simple possession of Schedule II.

• Delancey Price, 18; 411 Linda Street, Rayville; aggravated burglary and Simple Possession of Schedule II.

• Danielle Lemoine, 31; 1319 Calhoun Road, Wisner; shoplifting.

• Jacob Greer, 23; 1006 North 6th St., Monroe; remaining after being forbidden.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance, running a red light, stop sign, expired registration and crossing middle lane.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said the mission of the Rayville Police Department is to faithfully serve the Town of Rayville with dignity, equality, compassion and respect. However, in order for each citizen to enjoy any and all of the services, respect for others must be adhered or given to each other. In accomplishing its mission, the Rayville Police Department is committed to preserving and protecting the community.

“We continue to be committed to the prevention of crime and the preservation of peace as we are to the solving of crime, thus maintaining order and safety,” Chief Robinson said.

He also states that each week when this report goes out it reflects on things that have taken place in the community.

“Therefore, we must be mindful of what we do and keep in mind for every action there is a reaction,” he said. “Those who know better should be doing better and telling others to do the right thing. I ask that all join in on moving toward the right direction for our town and remember it must be a community effort as well.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.