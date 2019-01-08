Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 23, 2018 through Jan. 6.

• Willie Rose, 57; 210 3rd St., Gilbert; damage to property greater than $100.

• Marrell Reynolds, 25; 214 Russell St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Jessica Turner, 28; 402 Hayes St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100 and disturbing the peace (general).

• Atiyana Wallace, 25; 1630 Hwy 15 Lot 10, Winnsboro; disturbing the peace (general).

• Brenda Jackson, 48; 209 Church St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Courtney Ates, 27; 17 Cobbs Road, Rayville; driving under suspension, expired motor vehicle inspection (2-6 months) and speeding.

• Kianna Van Buren, 18; 37 Lewis Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity.

• Ashley Williams, 36; 1058 Hwy 425, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Jamarion Johnson, 22; 123 A Coenen Drive, Rayville; driving under suspension and stop sign.

• Jimmy Mays, 60; 74 Cooper Lane, Oak Ridge; driving under suspension, tail lights (two required).

• James Ambers, 64; 101 Hibbler St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• John Fussell, 27; 2612 Hwy 80, Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Wilijah Naylor, 43; 208 Oak St., Rayville; no driver’s license and hit and run.

• Marcus Wilson, 34; 136 South Circle Drive, Rayville; harassment/stalking.

• Shawanda Austion, 42; 7975 Willard Road, Bastrop; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Debra Cook, 61; 1625 Centenary Blvd. Apt. #125, Shreveport; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Remijo Villarreal, 41; 9841 New Sapula, Sapula, Okla.; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Edward Eubanks, 28; 28 Mcgowan St., Lot 12, Rayville; warrants (Caldwell Parish).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 44 traffic citations this week. That number includes 28 for speeding two each for failure to yield with an accident and careless operation with an accident and one each for running a stop sign, expired license plate, expired driver’s license (2-6 months), improper use of temporary tags, failure to secure registration, failure to carry registration, exhaust system violation, no insurance, expired license plate, improper lane use with an accident, no proof of insurance and no motor vehicle inspection sticker.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that he’s proud to know that the one ways are almost completed. Be sure to do the speed limit to avoid accidents and speeding tickets.

The chief also asked that everyone lock their vehicles. Do not leave valuables in plain view.

There’s an unknown suspect who has been committing vehicle burglaries. If anyone has any information on this suspect please call the office.

The chief stated that he has zero tolerance for fighting in the town of Rayville. If you do fight, then you are not going to just walk away without consequences. It is best to avoid confrontation. Walk away and allow the officers to handle it.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-441 if you need his help in any way.