Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

• Lyndell Washington, 47; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; simple burglary

• Glen Smith, 49; 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; simple burglary ( two counts).

• Lameca Murphy, 36; 128-A North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace- general (second offense).

• Shunita Johnson, 40; 300 Clara Drive, Monroe; simple criminal trespassing, disobedience to a police officer and

disturbing the peace - general (second offense).

• Tabitha Fritz, 25; 111 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace - general.

• Frederick Bailey, 33; 2807 Baldwin Drive, Winnsboro; disturbing the peace - general.

• Michael Hall, 39; 1647 Hwy 15, Winnsboro; driving under suspension, tail lights - two required and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Matthew Brakefield, 37; 204 Ashley St., Rayville; possession of CDS II methamphetamine, 7.4 Grams with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV Tramadol (three pills), possession of CDS IV Trazodone (seven pills) and possession of CDS IV Cyclobenzaprine (five pills), domestic abuse battery, possession of stolen things (firearm), and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

• Kianna Van Buren, 18; 37 Lewis Road, Rayville; harassment and simple assault.

• Two juveniles were arrested tjos week. One was charged with second degree battery and one with harassment and simple assault.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 18 traffic citations this week. That includes five for speeding, two each for expired license plate and no proof of insurance and one each for running a stop sign, no insurance, no driver’s license, tail lights, disturbing the peace by loud music, failure to secure registration, failure to yield with an accident and failure to secure load.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville. One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” the chief said.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering them, harassing them or doing bodily harm to them. Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal and physical altercations.

“There is a verse in the Bible that specifically admonishes us to be kind to one another,” he said. “That’s a good creed to live by.”

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. He also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.