Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 5-11.

• David Pryor, 29; 11208 Mingo Road, Hernando, MS; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

• Judy Jackson, 58; 294 Hwy. 3048, Rayville; disturbing the peace, general.

• Dawn Boisclair, 41; 945 Hwy. 3048, Rayville; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute and possession of

Schedule II with intent to distribute.

• Michael Powell, 44; 854 Rolland Road, Monroe; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of

Schedule II with intent to distribute and driving under suspension.

• Carolyn Danna, 35; 502 Eason Place, Monroe; disturbing the peace general.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week.

That number includes three for failure to yield and one each for expired motor vehicle inspection (2-6 months), careless operation with an accident, license plate light, failure to secure license and registration, switched license plate, no proof of insurance, running a stop sign and no driver’s license.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of Rayville of the importance of obeying the laws of society.

“Laws and rules are put in place for the safety and wellbeing of all,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that for every action, there is a reaction; for every law broken, there is a consequence.

“Some consequences may be relatively light as a small monetary fine or some hours of community service, he said. “However, some consequences are more severe and longer lasting.”

The chief encourages all citizens to contact his office and request assistance of an officer if you have a situation that is beyond your control.

Chief Robinson encourages citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or call 728-441 if you need his help in any way.