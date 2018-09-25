Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Sept. 16-23.

• Ashley Qualls, 28; 116-B South Circle Drive, Rayville; failure to appear on no proof of insurance.

• Tiffany Hawkins, 29; 313 Francis St., Rayville; cyberstalking.

• Eddie Booker, 42; 23 Plum Tree, Rayville; aggravated assault.

• Michael Templeton, 37; 304 Hayes St., Rayville; improper telephone use and cyberstalking

• Earnest Jackson, 24; 107-B Coenen Drive, Rayville; allowing an unlicensed driver to drive.

• One juvenile was charged with no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 21 traffic citations this week. That number includes 14 for speeding and one each for improper lane use, no brake lights, improper turn with an accident, running a stop sign, no license plate, no MVI sticker and no proof of insurance.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind all citizens of the ordinances designed to maintain peace and order in the Town of Rayville. One of the objectives of Rayville Police Department is to maintain peace within the city limits.

“I encourage all citizens of Rayville to treat other people with respect,” the chief said.

Having respect for your fellow citizens would prevent you from slandering them, harassing them, or doing bodily harm to them. Chief Robinson advised that treating others with courtesy goes a long way toward preserving the peace of the community and even deters verbal/physical altercations.

“There is a verse in the Bible that specifically admonishes us to be kind to one another. That’s a good creed to live by”, the chief said.

Anyone engaging in activities that are a threat to the peace of the community is subject to be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.

Chief Robinson also encourages people to maintain a positive outlook and attitude. Do not listen to negative things or allow negative influences in your life.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison Street or call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.