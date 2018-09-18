Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Sept. 10-16.

• Fredrick Washington, 37; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; two counts of simple burglary.

• John Thornton, 47; 114B North Circle Drive, Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Kristi Dumas, 41 ; 1317 Hwy. 135, Rayville; shoplifting (first offense).

• Roshanna Armstrong, 36; 603 Spruce St., Rayville; battery on a juvenile.

• Paul Landrum, 49; 117 Marshall St., Rayville; disturbing the peace general.

• Joseph England, 51; 116 Pine Road, Clayton; shoplifting (first offense).

• Kelathian Payton, 19; 316 Russell St., Apt. 26, Rayville; simple battery.

• Ja’Shawn Neal, 18; 148B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting (second offense).

• Tiffany Nolan, 27; 207 Glenda St., Rayville; failure to appear on no insurance and failure to appear on speeding.

• Lomarrio White, 28; 113 Quail St., Rayville; switched license plate and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding and one each for careless operation with an accident, improper lane usage with an accident, driving under suspension, switched plates, license plate light, improper backing with an accident and expired driver’s license 1-2 months.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in a house, or in a vehicle – if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. Chief Robinson advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft.

The chief also advises to think before you act.

“If you steal, you will be caught,” he said. “Our officers are working hard to keep this town safe. They are doing a great job, and will continue to do so.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.