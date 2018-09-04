Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.

• Bryant Nash, 39; 504 Foster St., Rayville; careless operation, two counts of disobedience to a police officer, resisting arrest and public intimidation of a police officer.

• Roderick Williams, 41; 409 Linda St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Clifton Lawson, 38; 606 Rosa St., Rayville; shoplifting and simple criminal trespass.

• Kevin Williams, 34; 710 Spruce St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• Christopher Sanders, 21; 10 Plumtree Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Ahmad Naylor, 22; 504 Spruce St., Rayville; aggravated battery.

• Autumn McCall, 19; 233 Lucy St., Cotton Valley; possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to distribute.

• Matthew Pylant, 22; 1136 Hwy 3048, Rayville; expired driver’s license and no license plate light.

• Gerald Nichols, 26; 101 Sugar Hill Road, Mangham; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Latasha Clark, 35; 6 Plumtree Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Bryant Ford, 27; 2108 Northeast Oaks Drive, Fayetteville, Ark.; no driver’s license and careless operation.

• Brittany Webb, 24; 8 Plumtree Drive, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Stewart Kelly, 26; 3901 Wiley St., Monroe; armed robbery, second degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Two juveniles were arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 28 traffic citations this week. That number includes 20 for speeding, two for no proof of insurance and one each for running a stop sign, careless operation with an accident, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker (over six months), expired license plate, expired driver’s license and no driver’s license.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.