Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 13-19.

• LeQuise Reynolds, 19; 612 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace by fighting (second offense).

• Misty Crawford, 30; 510 Summers Road, Rayville; failure to appear on remaining after being forbidden.

• Kernesha Foster, 24; 2630 North King Ave., Lutcher; disturbing the peace general (first offense) and simple battery.

• Earl Williams, 26; 402 Scott St., Rayville; criminal mischief.

• John Dickson, 34; 6243 Hwy. 80, Rayville; failure to stop and simple possession of synthetic marijuana.

• Dezarah Miles, 23; 8 Pettie Road, Rayville; simple trespassing.

• Edwin Elmore, 20; 95 Midway Church Road, Rayville; no driver’s license, reckless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 12 traffic citations this week. That number includes seven for speeding and one each for operating an ATV on a roadway, failure to secure registration, no seatbelt, running a red light and no driver’s license.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised that everyone should be cautious when passing school buses. Texting, talking and speeding while near school buses are extremely dangerous activities and show carelessness for others. Be sure that you are stopping when the bus stops. Do not pass busses when they come to a complete stop. Also, be sure that you are obeying the school guidelines when it comes to dropping off and picking up your children.

“We’ve had a few complaints regarding this matter, and we will be assisting the schools to make sure everything goes well,” the chief said. “Lastly, parents please stay aware of what your children are indulging in both in school and out of school. As a parent, your involvement can make a difference with your child. Talk to your children about their conduct in school and emphasize the importance of an education. Teach them the importance of avoiding peer pressure. Again, we will continue to be visible at our schools.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.