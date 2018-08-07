Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of July 30-Aug. 5.

• Atiyana Wallace, 24; 1650 Milan St., Shreveport; simple criminal trespassing.

• Larilyn Bell, 24; 215 South St., Mangham; displaying of a firearm.

• Lamont Lawrence, 45; 424 Dacron St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100 and criminal mischief.

• Marchella Mack, 25; 208 Dacron St., Rayville; simple possession.

• Christopher Williams, 34; 402 Scott St., Rayville; displaying a weapon.

• Averil Quinn, 33; 114 Coleman St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Melvin Walls, 48; 122 Kelsey Drive, Rayville; battery on a juvenile.

• Two juvelines were arrested this week. One was charged with flight from an officer and theft less than $300 and the other with disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding, two for no driver’s license and one each for running a stop sign, careless operation with an accident and no child restrains.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all motorists to be cautious and alert when driving through residential neighborhoods.

“School will be back in session starting next week. In the mornings and afternoons, school buses will be stopping frequently to pick up and drop off children,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson commented that motorists should remember that it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus. Chief Robinson also advised that speed limits in school zones are strictly enforced. Chief Robinson would also like to encourage parents to get involved in their children’s academic endeavors.

“A good education will help prepare your children for their future,” he said. “Monitor their school attendance and performance.”

Chief Robinson also commented that parents can talk to the school staff members if their children are having any problems at school.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.