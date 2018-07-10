Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 24 through July 8.

• Annette Reynolds, 45; 105 Kelsey Street, Rayville; simple battery.

• Donald Brown, 78; 12284 Journeys End, Mer Rouge; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Katrina Friedman, 30; 1200 Hooks Drive, Hammond; disturbing the peace (general) and resisting arrest (two counts).

• Alisa Lee, 35; 206 Ashley St., Rayville; no insurance and improper backing with an accident.

• Dejon Smith, 26; 6351 S. Artesian, Chicago, IL; monetary instrument abuse (two counts).

• Lavonda Handy, 26; 1101 Richwood Road, Monroe; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Roger Smith, 25; 10517 East Cotton St., Oak Ridge; disturbing the peace (general).

• Amber Claunch, 27; 236 South Circle Drive, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Daniel Williams, 25; 17 A Lock Drive, Monroe; driving under suspension and speeding.

• One juvenile was charged with theft less than $500.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 48 traffic citations this week. That number includes 41 for speeding, three for no seatbelt and one each for expired driver’s license, improper turn, running a stop sign and failure to yield.

• Marvin Wilson, 35, 715 Pine St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Chassidy Barnette, 34, of 425 Flint Road, Winnsboro; expired driver’s license over six months and speeding.

• Earl Carroll, 16 Vineyard Lane, Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said it is very important to keep your vehicle documentation up-to-date.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation,” the chief said.

Anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson also advised the Rayville Police are still getting complaints about loud music.

“I ask that you please consider others when you play your music,” he said. “We do have an ordinance against loud music, so don’t get caught.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.