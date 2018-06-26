Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 11-17.

• LaTonya Johnson, 36; 222 Russell St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Byron Rucker, 26; 225 Russell St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and no driver’s license.

• Monterius Fletcher, 19; 222 Russell St., Rayville; simple battery and damage to property.

• Tyra Kelly, 18; 138 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Larry Neal, 35; 138 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Demario Ellis, 34; 108 Ancestry Drive, Rayville; resisting by flight and damage to property greater than $100.

• Jennifer Smiley, 35; 401 McCaa St., Rayville; aggravated assault and simple criminal damage to property.

• One juvenile was charged with simple burglary.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 11 traffic citations this week. That number includes seven for speeding, three for no seatbelt and one for careless operation with an accident.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson wishes all citizens of Rayville a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration.

“Every year on the Fourth of July, we celebrate the birth of our nation and our freedom,” he said. “The word freedom also indicates a reasonable expectation of freedom from fear, the right to be safe in our homes and in our communities.”

Chief Robinson advised that his primary goal is to maintain that freedom in Rayville and protect the homes and businesses in this community from those who are intent on criminal activities.

Chief Robinson would like to caution all citizens to be careful when using fireworks during your celebration of the holiday.

“An adult should supervise all use of fireworks. Make sure to use your fireworks in a clear area and do not shoot them towards people, vehicles, or buildings,” said the chief.

The chief would also like to remind citizens that fireworks may not be used after curfew which is 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.