Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of June 4-10.

• Dylan Grimm, 24; 1243 Hwy. 867, Winnsboro; no driver’s license.

• Jacob Fitt, 24; 188 Humphries Road, Winnsboro; failure to appear on greater less than $300, two counts of failure to appear on driving under suspension, failure to appear on no proof of insurance, four counts of failure to appear on speeding, failure to appear on theft greater than $300 less than $500 and no proof of insurance.

• Fredrick Washington, 37; 19 Baker Lane, Rayville; failure to appear on simple trespassing, failure to appear on simple criminal trespassing and aggravated assault.

• Deshawn Gipson, 22; 131 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 36 traffic citations this week. That number includes 19 for speeding, five for no seatbelt, two each for careless operation with an accident and no registration and one each for no proof of insurance, improper backing with an accident, switched license plate, expired driver’s license, no insurance, no license in possession, wrong way on a one way and improper lane usage.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised, “When you get a traffic ticket, that is considered a moving violation, which affects your driving record as well as your insurance. Rather it be by my officers or any other law enforcement agency. So, as you travel, please do the speed limit. If you do the speed limit, you stand a chance of not receiving a ticket or having a crash.”

Chief Willie L. Robinson Sr. also advised all citizens of Rayville that it is very important to be in court if you are scheduled to appear.

If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department’s offices at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.