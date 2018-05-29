Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 11-27.

• Amanda Smith, 28; 710 Spruce St. Rayville; failure to appear on careless operation, failure to appear on damage to property greater than $100 and failure to appear on damage to property less than $100.

• Freddrick Jackson, 20; 106 Dill St., Rayville; simple burglary.

• Kevin Stamply, 48; 1111 Hwy. 577, Delhi; disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Anthony Williams, 18; 404 Foster St., Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Tamia Anderson, 18; 42 Tuscany Way, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Cody Moore, 24; 49 Plum Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Derek Reynolds, 25; 216 Oak St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Jon Crumby, 27; 45 McGowen Lane, Rayville; shoplifting.

• One juvenile was charged with unauthorized use of a movable.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 24 traffic citations this week. That number includes 18 for speeding, three for no seatbelt and one each for running a stop, improper backing with an accident and improper backing.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said “When you get a traffic ticket that is considered a moving violation, which affects your driving record as well as your insurance. Rather it be by my officers or any other law enforcement agency. So as you travel please, do the speed limit. If you do the speed limit, you stand a chance of not receiving a ticket or having a crash.”

“Keep your music and noise at a respectful level,” said the Chief.

The chief advised that his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music for all violations of the noise ordinance,” the said.

Chief Robinson also advised all citizens of Rayville that it is very important to be in Court if you are scheduled to appear.

“Whether you have been scheduled to appear in court on a traffic citation or as the victim, witness, or suspect of a crime, if you’ve been scheduled to appear in court, it’s mandatory to appear,” said the chief.

Chief Robinson stated that failure to appear in court as scheduled will result in a bench warrant being issued for your arrest.

“If a bench warrant is issued, you will be located and arrested for failure to appear and you may be incarcerated,” said the chief. “You will also accrue additional fines.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.