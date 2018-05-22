Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 13-20.

• Kenneth Miller, 43, Rayville; displaying a weapon.

• Candice Allen, 34, 3094 Hwy 425, Rayville; speeding, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Fabela, 29, 120 Carson Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Bo Posnell, 26, 102 Carson Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Donna King, 34, 606 Martin Luther King Jr., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week. That number includes eight for speeding, two for running a stop sign and one each for failure to yield with an accident, improper lane use, careless operation and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised he has a zero tolerance policy for crimes of aggression and violence.

“Physical altercation is never an acceptable solution to a problem,” the chief said. “

Chief Robinson advised that all parties involved in physical violence will be arrested and charged accordingly. He also stated citizens of Rayville are more than welcome to call his office and ask for assistance if there is an altercation in which they need help.

Chief Robinson would like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs or signals.

“Speed limits are posted for the safety of motorists and pedestrians,” the chief said.

He also advised that his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music for all violations of the norse ordinance,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.