Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of May 7-13.

• Michael Gives, 42, 809 South 8th St., Monroe; theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

• William Scott, 58, 2802 Drew St., Monroe; two counts of theft.

• Latrez Neal, 20, 148B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Quentin Rucker, 30, 226 Dacron St., Rayville; simple burglary and indecent exposure with a juvenile.

• Madison Silk, 18, 87 Allie Silk Road, Rayville; damage to property greater than $100.

• Anna Sanchez, 18, 906 Julia St., Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Anthony Guin, 50, 2106 Hwy 135, Rayville; felony theft.

• Caleb Meadows, 20, 216 Horn Drive, Rayville; felony theft.

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with disturbing the peace by loud music, expired MVI over a year and no driver’s license; one with disturbing the peace by fighting, displaying a firearm and no driver’s license; and one with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 24 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding, three for careless operation with an accident, two each for running a stop sign and following too close and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no insurance, improper turn with an accident, failure to secure registration and no proof of insurance.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that taking something that does not belong to you is a crime.

“Whether it’s in a store, in house or in a vehicle -- if it doesn’t belong to you, don’t touch it,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson advised that local businesses have security cameras to assist in deterring theft and in identifying suspects when theft occurs. He advised that when you are charged with theft, you will incur fines and will be held responsible for paying restitution to the victim of the theft. The chief also advises to think before you act. If you steal, you will be caught.

“Our officers are working hard to keep this town safe,” he said. “They are doing a great job and will continue to do so.”

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists to obey posted speed limits and traffic signs or signals.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.