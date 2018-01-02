Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 24-31.

• Anthony Sledge, 49, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; careless operation with an accident.

• Nuhkeyrha Smith, 18, 233 Horn Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Two juveniles were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of eight traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding and one each for no insurance and improper lane switch usage.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said “As we ring in the new year of 2018, I am hoping that we will keep in mind the vision of making Rayville a better place to live, work, worship, raise and educate our children.

“Rayville should be a place where we can enjoy life, feel comfortable and be safe.

“As your chief of police, my officers and I have worked diligently to make a positive change in this town. With your help, we have made great strides and have accomplished a great deal toward our goal for Rayville.

“I would like for the citizens of this community to know that I am very thankful for the support you have given this department. As I have often stated, the community and law enforcement working together makes a difference. Let us continue working together to keep the crime rate down and our streets safe.”

Chief Robinson would like to express his appreciation for the effort made by his officers and the community.

“We vow to keep Rayville safe,” he said. “However, our report is somewhat short this week and I attribute that to the citizens and law enforcement working together with the same common goal.”

Chief Robinson would like to thank Toys for Tots who collaborated with the Rayville Police Department in putting many smiles on parents’ and children’s faces.

“We were able to deliver toys around the town of Rayville,” he said. “I thank God that we were able to do something to help families. Our goal is to reach more families in 2018.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.