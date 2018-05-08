Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 26 through May 9.

• Saporthia Ellis, 25, 211 McCaa St., Rayville; simple crimimal trespass.

• Rodrick White, 30, 316 Russell St., Apt. 51, Rayville; simple battery.

• Cora Lawson, 60 127, Loy St., Rayville; improper supervision of a minor.

• Patrick Foster, 37, 119 Draper St., Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Victoria Butler, 35, 231 Russell St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with simple battery and one with disturbing the peace by loud music, expired MVI over one year and no driver’s license.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 20 traffic citations this week. That number includes seven for speeding, four for running a stop sign, two each for careless operation with an accident and improper parking and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no insurance, no seat belt, failure to secure load and improper turn.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinsonwould like to again caution all individuals about the importance of keeping your record clean.

“If you do get charged with a crime, it can cause you problems in the future,” he said. “I know this may not sound meaningful when you get a charge, but the only way to get it off your records is to get an attorney to file an expungement which can be costly. I encourage you to think before you act.”

The chief also advised that the Rayville Police Department is getting complaints about loud music.

“I ask that you please consider others when you play your music,” he said. “We do have an ordinance against loud music, so don’t get caught.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.