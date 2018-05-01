Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 23-29.

• Alexis Ellis, 27, McCaa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Victor Welch, 22, 314 McClure St., Tallulah; theft greater than $300 and less than $500.

• Xavier Griffin, 18, 157 Legacy Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Ja’Shawn Neal, 18, 148 B South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Chelsea Williams, 27, 311 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Arielle Richardson, 21, 136 A North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Brandon Dorsey, 34, 138 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Danny Fuller, 54, 242 Massey Road, Rayville; simple trespassing.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with damage to property and simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 22 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding, nine for running stop signs and one for improper lane usage.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson states he will not tolerate any fighting in the Town of Rayville from anyone.

To avoid any altercation with others that would cause you to get arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting, it’s best to walk away. Otherwise, it will cost you. We must think positive,” he said. “It is imperative that we work together to keep negative gestures from becoming a part of our life.

The chief would also like to remind you that physical violence is not an effective problem solving solution.

“If you feel that an altercation is about to take place, contact the police department before any violence occurs,” he said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.