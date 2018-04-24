Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 15-22.

• Coboria Colllins, 37, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; driving under suspension, running a stop sign, failure to appear for driving under suspension, failure to appear for no insurance and failure to appear for careless operation with an accident.

• Ladeziman Briggs, 19, 1401 Erin St., Monroe; no driver’s license, speeding and resisting by flight.

• April Taylor, 37, 123 Freeland Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and running a stop sign.

• Jaylasia Collins, 18, 210 Himmelberger St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Sahjuana Collins, 38, 210 Himmelberger St., Rayvlle; disturbing the peace (general).

• Adams Pippens, 24, 5144 A Hwy 80, Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music and speeding.

• Joshua Lord, 28, 211 Emma St., Rayville; driving under suspension, failure to appear on failure to signal, failure to appear on speeding and failure to appear on no insurance.

• Rosie Minnieweather, 59, 135 Mill St., Lake Providence; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Shamarius Richardson, 27, 212 Blackmon St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Ny’Keiya Miller, 18, 215 Church st., Rayville; unauthorized use of an access card (seven counts) and theft greater than $500.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. Both were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 41 traffic citations this week. That number includes 24 for speeding, 11 for running a stop sign and one each for no proof of insurance, no seatbelt, careless operation, careless operation with an accident, failure to secure license and registration and use of cell device while driving.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville that the Rayville Police Department has a zero tolerance policy concerning acts of violence, including fighting.

“If you engage in an act of violence, you will be arrested whether or not you are at the scene when the officer arrives to investigate,” he said.

Chief Robinson stated one of his primary objectives is now and has always been to maintain the peace and safety of the streets of Rayville for all citizens. He also advised there is never a good reason to resort to physical violence to resolve a dispute.

“If you find yourself in a situation that could deteriorate into physical violence, the best solution at that time is either to walk away or to call for law enforcement assistance,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.