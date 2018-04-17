Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 9-15.

• Donna Camp, 48, 483 Hwy 584, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• Cynthia Bridwell, 34, 17 Lynn Lane Cemetary Road, Rayville; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Victoria Butler, 35, 231 Russell St., Rayville; failure to appear on driving under suspension.

• Delvin Chambers, 50, 635 Curtis Traxler, Winnsboro; driving under suspension.

• Delorian Young, 35, 200 Hayes St., Rayville; failure to report an accident, improper backing with an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

• Quadrika York, 21, 107 Cleveland St., Monroe; shoplifting (first offense).

• Three juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with simple burglary, disturbing the peace by fighting (second offense) disturbing the peace by profanity and displaying a weapon and two were charged with accessory after the fact to simple burglary.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 17 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding, two for running a stop sign and one each for no seat belt, careless operation and careless operation with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to advise citizens to follow all traffic laws, observe posted speed limits and make sure your driver’s license, motor vehicle inspection, vehicle registration and auto insurance are current.

The chief encourages citizens to come by his office at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if they need his help in any way.