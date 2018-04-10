Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of April 2-8.

• Cher Booker, 36, 27 Booker Road, Rayville; theft greater than $300 and less than $500, no insurance, driving under suspension and running a stop sign.

• Christy Thomas, 36, 207 Meadowlark St., Rayville; driving under suspension, no insurance and switched license plate.

• Jasmine Cunningham, 23, Blackmon St., Rayville; no driver’s license, no driver’s license in possession, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault, careless operation with an accident and failure to secure registration.

• Latrail Seals, 29, 105 Madeline St., Rayville; disobedience to police officer and disturbing the peace.

• Darien Cannady, 27, 105 Madeline St., Rayville; disobedience to police officer and disturbing the peace.

• LaFuchia Burgess 22, 316 Russel St., Rayville; no driver’s license, failure to secure license and registration, no insurance, no motor vehicle inspection sticker, tail lights, unsafe vehicle and no license plate.

• Melvin Lawson, 30, 1103 MLK Drive, Rayville; criminal mischief and simple criminal trespass.

• Antrice Green, 27, 704 MLK Drive, Delhi; no driver’s license.

• Patricia Vaughn, 48, 102 Vaughn St., Delhi; theft of goods and resisting by flight.

• Yvonne Hudson, 18, 147 Legacy Drive, Rayville; failure to yield w/accident, no driver’s license.

• Deprentiss Wilson, 26, 226 Glenda St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Donna Camp, 48, 483 Hwy 584, Rayville; theft less than $300.

• DaMya Wordlaw, 18, 112 Dill St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Two juveniles were arrested this week. Both were charge with simple battery.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 27 traffic citations this week. That number includes five for speeding, three for no insurance, two each for driving under suspension, running a stop sign, failure to secure license and careless operation and one each for no license plate, unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to yield with accident no tail light.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all citizens of Rayville of the importance of cooperating with law enforcement officers.

“If you are stopped by an officer while you’re driving, be prepared to present your vehicle documents -- driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration,” the chief said. “If you are questioned by an officer during the course of an investigation, it’s very important for you to cooperate fully and answer all questions truthfully.”

Chief Robinson advised that running or fleeing from an officer, refusing to answer questions or giving false information could all result in being arrested on criminal charges.

“It is also important that you comply with an officer in the event that you are arrested,” the chief said. “Resisting the officer in any way will lead to additional charges. I ask that you work with us. By now all should be aware that if you speed and get caught, a ticket will be given. We are getting numerous Loud Music complaints. Be mindful of these two acts.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.