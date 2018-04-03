Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 26 through April 1.

• Steve Johns, 37, 1304 Hwy 869, Winnsboro; loitering and vagrancy.

• Chazmon Reynolds, 18, 1001 Maple St., Bastrop; resisting an officer.

• Derrick Reynolds, 41, 106 Gustavia St., Rayville; damage to property greater than $100 and disturbing the peace.

• Lavelle Wilson, 53, 210 Acel St., Rayville; improper telephone usage.

• Leslie Stowe, 38, 2156 Hwy 425, Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Jamika Briggs, 28, 1114 Polk St., Apt. D, Winnsboro; theft greater than $300 and less than $500.

• Steven Webb Jr., 40, 205 Waldorf St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery of dating partner and four counts of abuse battery-child endangerment.

• One juvenile was charged with simple battery of the infirm.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding and one for no proof of insurance.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind motorists of the importance of keeping their vehicle documentation up-to-date.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson would also like to advise all citizens to keep their music at an appropriate level. Chief advised that his officers will be patrolling the town with their windows down to be alert for loud music.

“You will be arrested and charged with disturbing the peace by loud music for all violations of the noise ordinance,” the chief said.

Chief Robinson stated that violation of the ordinance will lead to arrests, fines and possibly even incarceration.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.