Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Jan. 4-10.

• Zaquinton Hampton, 22, 333 Accel St., Rayville; harassment.

• Daisy Caston, 65,410 Hayes St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Jeffery McFarland, 50, 601 W Mary Gold, Foley, AL; no driver’s license in possession, no license plate, failure to carry registration, no insurance and failure of buyer to apply transfer.

• Christopher Jones, 48, 703 3rd St., Monroe; improper lane, open container, intentional littering, possession with intent of Schedule II, public intimidation, improper equipment, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear on resisting by flight, failure to appear on speeding, two counts disobedience to a police officer.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes one ticket each for speeding, general speed law, running a stop sign, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace, expire MVI (more than six months), running a red light, failure to secure license and registration, no driving licence and improper backing with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address our community during this wintery season.

“Everyone loves to see the snow and watch as the children play outside, but we must all remain vigilant during the change in weather.” he said.

Chief Robinson would like to remind everyone to drive safely and be aware of other drivers and all of the children playing as we experience snow, ice and other dangers like downed power lines and trees.

Chief Robinson would like to thank all of his officers, members of the Rayville Fire Department, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Richland Parish Police Jury and the linemen for Entergy for assisting in helping members of community with road hazards and power outages.

Chief Robinson advised that the combined efforts of all helped to keep a bad situation from getting worse.

Chief Robinson would like to remind us all to remain cautious during this time, due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“Our community and all of Northeast Louisiana has seen an increase in cases recently,” he said. “Our condolences go out to all of the families who have experienced loss and our prayers for health are extended to those suffering now.”

Chief Robinson would like to inform everyone to practice safety measures. Stay home, wear a mask and maintain social distancing so that we can slow the spread of this illness.

As always, Chief Robinson would like everyone to know that his office is open and ready to assist whenever needed.