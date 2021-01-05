Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 20-27.

• Chazmon Reynolds, 20, 229 Church St., Rayville; remaining after forbidden, failure to appear on trespassing and damage to property greater than $300.

• Latrail Seals, 32, 11 Cherry Drive, Rayville; failure to appear on simple battery, simple battery, resisting arrest and disobedience to a police officer.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 15 traffic citations this week. That number includes six for speeding and one each for switched license plate, driving under suspension, failure to secure registration, no insurance, failure to yield with an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane change, following too close and failure to report an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson stated we should continue to pray for our town, parish, state and country.

“May God continue to shower His blessings on all of you,” he said.

Chief Robinson asks that we all be mindful of the law and consider others during the new year.

“It is always best to do everything decent and in order,” he said.