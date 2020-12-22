Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Dec. 6-13.

• Gary Collins, 18, 504 Spruce St., Rayville; trespassing.

• Charles Murphy, 30, 6407 Highway 80, Rayville; failure to appear (two counts).

• Jahse Allah. 21, 372 Huenefield Raod, Apt. 26, Monroe; monetary instrument abuse, possession of Schedule I, speeding, headlamp violation and red light violation.

• Peter Wheeler, 24, 134 A South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Shorty Jones, 44, 10805 Cotton Road, Oak Ridge; simple battery.

• Andrea Sawyer, 39, 124 A McConnell Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by profanity.

• Freddie McVay, 45, 567 Highway 183, Rayville; shoplifting.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 13 traffic citations this week. That number includes 11 for speeding and one each for improper use of a dealer tag and expired MVI.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address the community on just some thoughts for this holiday season.

“The year of 2020 has been like no other,” he said. “Our area has seen many issues that we have never seen before. COVID-19 has rocked our community and the entire world. Our community was bombarded with two massive hurricanes in less than two months. However, throughout all of the hurdles 2020 put in our way, our community has stayed strong. Our community of overcomers, our community of neighbors helping neighbors, our community of good people doing what has to be done, when it has to be done.

“This holiday season, like the rest of 2020, will surely be different. We cannot get out and about to visit and celebrate like we usually do. There are many who have been without employment this year, so the gifts may be less expensive and less plentiful. Many people have lost friends and family, so there will be that empty seat.

“This year, let us all be thankful for what we have. Let us all be thankful for the people we have in our lives. Let us all take a moment and reflect about what blessings and good tidings have come our way.”