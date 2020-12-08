Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

• Holly Simmons, 34, 336 Loyd Road, Rayville; shoplifting.

• Six juveniles were arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of six traffic citations this week. That number includes two for speeding and one each for no driver’s license, failure to carry registration, driving under suspension and running a stop sign.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to address the issue of loud music in the Town of Rayville.

The Town of Rayville has a city ordinance banning loud music. If it is determined that you have the music too loud in your vehicle or your residence, you will be arrested. Loud music is an offense that requires an arrest in the Town of Rayville.

If you are arrested for loud music, the arresting officer will bring you to the Rayville Police Department and you will have to post bond or pay the fine in full. This is policy is in place for both adults and juveniles. If a juvenile is arrested for loud music, he will remain at the Rayville Police Department until a parent or guardian comes to fill out the required paperwork.

Chief Robinson would also like to mention that this is the time of year where the hustle and bustle of the holidays has everyone in a hurry. However, everyone needs to remember to obey all traffic laws. Traffic laws are in place for the safety of the entire community.

“Please always wear your seatbelt,” he said. “This is a state law. Your seatbelt may be the one thing that saves your life. Buckle up and stay safe.”

Chief Robinson advises that he knows everyone forgets things from time to time, but forgetting a traffic law can be a costly mistake and can also affect your driving record and your insurance.