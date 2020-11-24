Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Nov. 16-22.

• Christopher White, 44; 113 Quail St., Rayville; disturbing the peace general.

• Terry Bishop, 28; 120 Margaret St., Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Savannah Toney, 22; 235 Glenda St., Rayville; shoplifting.

• Charlandus Simpkins, 31; 504 Spencer St., Monroe; simple battery.

• Christopher Neathery, 43; 1273 Hwy. 178, Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk and disobedience to a police officer.

• Linda Reynolds, 51; 133 North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace general.

• Vaniece Reynolds, 21; 133 North Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace general.

• Vance Phillips, 49; 401 Linda St., Rayville; displaying a firearm and discharging a firearm.

• Michael Algood, 43; 122 Dacron St., Rayville; loitering.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 10 traffic citations this week. That number includes four for speeding, three for carless operation and one each for careless operation with an accident, failure to yield with an accident and no driver’s license.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to wish the entire community a Happy Thanksgiving.

This year Thanksgiving will be different, but Chief Robinson would like everyone to remember the reason for this holiday. Thanksgiving is a time of reflect and be thankful for what you have. So many things about 2020 have been taken as obstacles.

Chief Robinson would ask for everyone to reflect on this year.

“We have had loved ones that have passed away, we have had loved ones that have recovered from various ailments, our little community was rocked by two hurricanes in the matter of a few weeks,” he said. “However, our little community has kept going. We have moved on and we will keep moving on.”

Chief Robinson wants to let everyone know that he is proud of our community and he prays that more blessings will rain down on it.

During this holiday, Chief Robinson would like to stress to everyone that the COVID-19 numbers keep going up. This is a time to be proactive in helping to stop the spread of this illness. Please follow CDC guidelines. The CDC is advising to not travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chief Robinson knows that everyone misses their family, but we need to make sure to keep our loved ones safe. Let us all work together to stop the spread.

“While everyone looks forward to spending time with families during the year, remember, 2020 has not been a normal year,” he said. “If we all work together to combat this now, 2021 might be back to normal.”