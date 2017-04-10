Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

• Charles Hall, 26, of 909 Gaston St., Oak Grove; disturbing the peace by loud music, no driver’s license and careless operation.

• Anthony Sledge, 49, 214 Dacron St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general) and second offense disturbing the peace (general).

• Jaylisa Collins, 18, 104 Ruth St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Carleana Elmore, 31, 1103 MLK Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Darrion Wilson, 26, 1100 West 70 st., Shreveport; driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident and improper backing with an accident.

• Roderick White, 30, 112 Alabama St., Rayville; simple battery.

• Deborah Sellers, 54, 116 Church St., Delhi; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Georgia Jones, 43, 226 Dacron St., Rayville; no driver’s license and failure to secure license and registration.

• Quentin Rucker, 30, 226 Dacron St., Rayville; driving under suspension.

• Phillip Riddick, 26, 111 Fragala St., Rayville; no driver’s license, no insurance and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Stephanie Suire, 29, 150 Hoggatt Road, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Justin Whitworth, 26, 415 Fragala St., Aprt. #6, Rayville; aggravated domestic abuse battery.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. Three were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and one with disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 21 traffic citations this week. That number includes 18 for speeding, two for careless operation with an accident and one for no seatbelt.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to encourage parents to talk to their young people about the importance of keeping their record clean. Having a criminal background makes it difficult to get into good colleges as well as getting good jobs later on in life.

“We want our youth to have the best opportunities to succeed,” the chief said.

The chief also advised that parents should encourage their children to be involved in positive activities such as school athletic programs, academic clubs or band. These types of activities help your children develop strong values, discipline and a good work ethic as well as being fun.

“Keep your children safe by helping us enforce the curfew,” he added.

Teach your children that fight is not acceptable and that there are other ways of dealing with conflict. Instill in your children a love for god, a love for people and a good set of moral values. All these things will greatly increase their hope of having a life of purpose.

“Our youth are our future,” the chief said. “Let’s work together to make our future bright.”

Chief Robinson would also like to remind all motorists of the importance of keeping their vehicle documentation up to date.

“You are required by law to have a current motor vehicle inspection sticker, vehicle registration and proof of insurance in your vehicle any time that the vehicle is in operation,” he said.

Chief Robinson also advised that anyone driving the vehicle should also carry a valid driver’s license.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.