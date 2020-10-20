Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Oct. 11-17.

• Angelle Manino, 44, 112 Holmes Blvd., Terrytown; disturbing the peace (general) and remaining after forbidden.

• Joshua Jones, 32, 318 Pine Ridge, West Monroe; driving under suspension and improper lane change.

• Robert Sumblin, 62, 101 Meadowlark St.; disturbing the peace (general).

• Amanda Smith, 30, 508 Eugene St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 16 traffic citations this week.

That number includes four for speeding, three for no driver’s license, two for running a stop sign and one each for following too close with an accident, running a red light, texting and driving, no proof of insurance, improper lane usage with an accident, improper backing with an accident and headlights (two required).

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to commend the officers of the Rayville Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police Department, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana State Police for the joint effort that was put forth to ensure the apprehension of Hermandus Dashanski Semien, who is suspected of robbing Yancey’s Pharmacy in Rayville and the shooting of a Mangham police officer.

Louisiana State Police will be handling the investigation.

Chief Robinson, along with the entire Rayville Police Department, sends prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to Officer Waters and his family.