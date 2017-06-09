Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 3.

• Denisha Reynolds, 34, 204 Britton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Sarah Myers, 20, 304 Ashley Ave., Apt. 14, Rayville; remaining after forbidden.

• Charles Lawson, 46, 157 B North Circle Drive, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Josephy Foreman, 41, 202 Boles St., Rayville; resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dequarius Martin, 27, 615 Spruce St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Jenny Booker, 27, 304 Ashley Ave., Apt. 17, Rayville; domestic abuse battery.

• Deprintist Wilson, 26, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• Amanda Henson, 20, 411 Madison St., Apt. 20, Rayville; disturbing the peace (general).

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 22 traffic citations this week. That number includes 19 for speeding and one each for no driver’s license in possession, no seat belt and failure to obey traffic control with an accident.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind the citizens of Rayville to observe the posted speed limits and other traffic regulations.

“Motorists need to remember that speed limits are posted for their safety as well as the other motorists and pedestrians,” he said.

The chief advised Rayville Police Department offices exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to speeding, especially in residential areas where there are children playing near the roadways.

“If you don’t want a ticket for speeding, don’t violate the speed limit,” the chief said. “And, as always, buckle up.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.