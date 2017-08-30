Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 20-27.

• William Jones, 60, 116 B. South Circle Drive, Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Bolathia Brown, 18, 204 Wanda Street, Rayville; possession of Schedule I (marijuana).

• Fredrick Wheeler, 40, 1902 Louisa St., Rayville; disturbing the peace (genera).

• Latrez Neal, 19, 1810 Power St., Apt. B, Winnsboro; vehicle burglary (four counts) and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile (five counts).

• Desedrick Kelley, 24, 401 Madeline St., Rayville; driving under suspicion.

• Dequincion Elmore, 28, 4503 South Grand, Monroe; driving under suspension.

• Tyrone Smith, 10522 East Cotton Road, Oak Ridge; no driver’s license.

• James Marshall, 49, 201 Himmelberger St., Rayville; displaying a weapon, disturbing the peace by simple drunk and resisting arrest.

• Barry Hart, 29, 1604 Corrandelet St., New Orleans; shoplifting (first offense).

• Jimmie Howard, 32, 109 Jennings Lane, Rayville; public intoxication and simple escape.

• Travis Fabela, 31, 120 Carson St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by simple drunk and open container.

• Aidreann Nobles, 19, 41 Hendrix Road, Mangham; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• One juvenile was charged with five counts of vehicle burglary.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 33 traffic citations this week. That number includes 22 for speeding, two each for no driver’s license in possession and no seat belt and one each for no insurance, no proof of insurance, Expired MVI, failure to yield, careless operation, improper muffler, tailight and expired license plate.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to encourage all citizens of Rayville to come out and support our local athletic departments.

“School is back in session,” the chief said, “and that means the kick-off of a new football season.”

The chief would like to wish a winning season for the Rayville Hornets and the Riverfield Raiders. The chief would also like to remind everyone to be safe while enjoying the games. Drive responsibly while traveling to and from the games. Be mindful and respectful of others while at the game. Officers will be present at the sporting events to control traffic flow and assist with any problems that may arise.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.