Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 14-20.

• Denisha L. Reynolds, 34, 517 Girard Road; shoplifting.

• Marilyn Tyson, 49, 122C South Circle Drive, Rayville; simple battery.

• Jacob K. Fitt, 23, 218 Humphries Road, Winnsboro; driving under suspension.

• Allen D. Stone, 500 Spruce St., Rayville; littering.

• One juvenile was charged with disturbing the peace by loud music.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 45 traffic citations this week. That number includes 34, seven for no seat belt and one each for expired driver’s license, no proof of insurance, careless operation with an accident and failure to register a vehicle.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson states that school is back in session and all motorists should be mindful of their speed.

“By now it should be obvious that my officers will catch you speeding and a citation will be issues,” he said. “Make sure that the vehicle that you are operating is up to standards on the necessary paperwork. I also encourage all to please buckle up. It’s the law.”

Chief Robinson would also like to tell youth to stay in school so they can get an education.

“It has been proven that education is the key that opens the door to success,” he said. “I feel that if you surround yourself with positive people, then positive things will happen for you. I believe that this school year will be a blessed year.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.