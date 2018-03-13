Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of March 4-11.

• Kenneth Boston, 53, 18 Tuscany Way, Rayville; simple battery (two counts).

• Detra Brown, 32, 518 Eugene St., Rayville; theft greater than $300 and less than $1,000.

• Timothy Chaplin, 25, 4782 Hwy 165 South, Monroe; no driver’s license.

• Johnathan Bell, 28, 206 Cotton St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting.

• Michael Murry, 56, 104 Coleman St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by fighting and disturbing the peace (general)

• Gary Lewis, 47, 1261 Cook Road, Delhi; disturbing the peace by load music.

• Kevin May, 21, 124 Ola Wesley Road, Delhi; no driver’s license and running a stop sign.

• One juvenile was charged with disturbing the peace by fighting and damage to property.

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 14 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding, one for no drivers license in possession, one for improper lane usage with an accident, one for careless operation, one for failure to secure load, and one for red light.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson states “I would like to congratulate the Rayville High School Coaching staff and players on a job well done for winning the Class 2A State Championship and maintaining an undefeated record of 35-0. This was said to be one of the best seasons in LHSAA history, so thanks be to God. This town should join in on commending our young people. Let them know when they have done something positive. Something that we can be proud of. Parents let us work together in displaying a positive image before our kids. We should continue to lead them in a positive direction.”

Chief Robinson also states that all motorist should be mindful of their speed.

“By now, it should be obvious that my officers will catch you speeding and citations will be issued,” he said. “Make sure that the vehicle that you are operating is up to standards on the necessary paperwork. I also encourage all to please buckle up. It’s the law.”

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.