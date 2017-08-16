Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 6-13.

• Johnny Estis, 33, 311 Dacron St., Rayville; damage to property less than $100.

• Donald Risher Jr., 18, 466 Lord Road, Oak Ridge; aggravated assault with a firearm (two counts).

• Allen Lenard, 38, 2969 Swartz Fairbank, Monroe; driving under suspension and speeding.

• Mark Coner 32, Scott St., Rayville; open container and disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Stacy Sikes, 46, 20 Foster Road, Delhi; disturbing the peace.

• Sean Sikes, 49, 20 Foster Road, Delhi; disturbing the peace.

• Goldie Rucker, 54, 225 Russell St., Rayville; disturbing the peace.

• Shyquita Roberson, 25, 507 Harding St., Lake Providence; wrong way on a one way and driving under suspension.

• Tony Williams, 26, 316 Russell St., Apt. 48, Rayville; no driver’s license.

• Jennifer Joyner, 42, 1105 Edards Lot 3, West Monroe; theft less than $100.

• Jamar Porter, 21, 203 Mississippi St., Rayville; disturbing the peace by loud music.

• Four juveniles were arrested this week. One was charged with accessory to theft, one with accessory to theft and illegal carrying of a weapon, one with theft less than $300 and one with damage to property greater than $100 and displaying a firearm.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 19 traffic citations this week. That number includes 12 for speeding, two for failure to obey a traffic control with an accident and one each for no driver’s license in possession, careless operation with an accident, improper turn with an accident, improper muffler and running a stop light.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised all motorists to be cautious and alert when driving through residential neighborhoods.

“School is back in session and in the mornings and afternoons school buses will be stopping frequently to pick up and drop off children,” the chief said.

He also commented that motorists should remember it is illegal to pass a stopped school bus.

Chief Robinson also advised that speed limits in school zones are strictly enforced.

Chief Robinson would also like to encourage parents to get involved in their children’s academic endeavors.

“A good education will help prepare your children for the future,” he said. “Monitor their school attendance and performance.”

He also reminded parents they can talk with school staff members if their children are having any problems in school.

Chief Robinson encourages all citizens to come by the Rayville Police Department at 900 Harrison St. or to call 728-4431 if you need his help in any way.