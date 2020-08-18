Police Report

The Rayville Police Department made the following arrests for the week of Aug. 10-16.

• Charles Murphy, 30; 6407 Hwy. 80, Rayville, two counts of failure to appear.

• Devin Griffin, 27; 105 Madeline St., Rayville; careless operation with an accident and driving under suspension.

• Deprentiss Wilson, 28; 304 Hayes St., Rayville, failure to appear.

• Gregory Gipson, 27; 500 Spruce St., Rayville; unauthorized use of a movable, no driver’s license and resisting arrest by flight.

• Ethan Ledet, 28; 503 Bres Ave., Monroe; battery of a healthcare worker, battery of a police officer and disturbing the peace by simple drunk.

• Wilbert Wilson, 57; 106 Donna St., Rayville; indecent exposure with a juvenile.

• Charday Lee, 34; 304 Ashley Ave. Apt. 16, Rayville; simple battery.

• • •

The Rayville Police Department issued a total of 19 traffic citations this week. That number includes nine for speeding, two for no driver’s license and no seat belt and one each for tail lights (two required), following too close with an accident, no headlights, careless operation with an accident, improper lane usage and disturbing the peace by loud music.

• • •

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson would like to remind our community that the State of Louisiana is still under Phase 2 of reopening concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Robinson advises to still take all the proposed precautions as outlined by Governor John Bel Edwards.

“Please keep up good hygiene practices with hand washing, wear a mask when you are in public, if you show any symptoms contact your doctor to schedule for testing and, lastly, if you test positive, please stay home and take care of yourself,” Chief Robinson said. “If you are positive, please remember that while your symptoms may be mild, should you infect someone else, it could be fatal to them. Let’s all work together to flatten the curve and hopefully move to Phase 3 of reopening.”

Chief Robinson would also like to address the start of school. Richland Parish schools are scheduled to start on Aug. 26.

Please remember that the Richland Parish School Board has certain guidelines set up to help facilitate a smooth opening for the 2020-2021 school year.

“You can contact the Richland Parish School Board should you have any questions in reference to the school reopening,” he said. “As always, the Rayville Police Department will work very closely with the all the schools in our community to help ease into the new school year. We as a community need to take all steps possible to make sure the children of our community have a safe and easy transition into this school year.”